Take Off Your Top And Keep The Bra: Top Bollywood Producer Told An Upcoming Actress During Script Reading

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the #MeToo wave in the country. Several women levelled charges against the director of sexual harassment due to all these allegations he had to even step down from the director's seat for his film Housefull 4. Now, the latest to accuse the director in similar grounds is Jiah Khan's younger sister Karishma.

Lately, BBC released a three-part docuseries titled Death In Bollywood in the UK, it is based on the life of late actress Jiah Khan who died by suicide in 2013. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

It's in the second episode of the series, Jiah's sister Karishma allegedly accused Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her elder sister and made some shocking revelations against the director.She said, "It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home, cried and said I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose lose situation.’ So, she did do the film.”In the series Karishma further recalls her ordeal when filmmaker allegedly made advances towards her, however, Jiah came to her rescue and stopped Sajid. She said that once she went to Sajid Khan's house with her sister Jiah, at that time she was around 16-year-old and was wearing a strappy top. As she was leaning at the table kitchen table Sajid looked at her and said " Oh she wants sex'.

Reminder that Sajid Khan is not in jail yet. pic.twitter.com/cZ5I8Rrys0 — Sidd (@siddanthdaily) January 18, 2021

As soon as these words spill out from his mouth Jiah jumped to Karishma's defence and said "No what are you talking about" On this filmmaker replied that look at the way your sister is sitting. Jiah immediately clarified that Karishma is innocent, young and she doesn't know what she wants. Shortly after this incident, they left the filmmaker's house.