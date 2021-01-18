Taimur Meme Fest After Virushka Welcomes Baby Girl

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in Bollywood. Yes, Khan Jr. hasn’t even made his debut in the Hindi film industry yet he makes more headlines than many big actors today. He is the most popular star kid as of now. Well, at least until Virushka’s baby girl arrived.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most talked about celebrity couples of India. Naturally their baby will also make headlines. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11. Kohli took to social media to announce this happy news.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” read Virat’s post.

As soon as Virat shared the announcement, Netizens flooded the social media with congratulatory messages and blessings for the newborn. The baby girl whose name also has not been revealed yet, became the talk of the town. It was obvious that fans of the couple were waiting for this day.

Virushka’s baby will become the new popular celebrity kid as was evident just with the couple’s pregnancy announcement.

Memers had a fun time with Taimur while saying that his popularity is now in trouble with Virushka’s baby arriving. “Popularity is in trouble” and “Humko Bhul gaye (You forgot about me)” became the most used phrases on twitter for Taimur.

Here are some of best Memes:

