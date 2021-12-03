Tadap Leaked on Piracy Sites

Tadap is a romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, with Fox Star Studios serving as distributor and co-producer. Tadap is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Tadap stars debutante Ahan Shetty and actress Tara Sutaria. The film has is getting a good response from the critics. They say that Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria have nailed their characters.

The plot of Tadap revolves around Ishana meeting Ramisa, a London returness. Following a passionate romance, Ishana falls madly in love with her, but things pan out differently when they disclose their affair to their elders. The couple gets separated in a shocking way. Just like the plot, Ishana is lost when he thinks the elders refuse his love with Ramisa. He becomes hyper-aggressive. He becomes violent and loses his mind when he finds out that Ramisa never loved him and used him for sex. Now, the movie has been leaked on infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers and others. Tadap has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Do watch Tadap on the big screen. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any Tadap piracy, report it to the cyber cell.