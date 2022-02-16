Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Exchange Notes on Instagram

New Delhi: Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator gave a big shout out to the actor's rumoured girlfriend, actor-musician Saba Azad. Sussanne recently attended Saba's concert in Mumbai and posted a photo to her Instagram Stories with the caption: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Saba later praised Sussanne in an Instagram story, writing: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night." After the celebrities were seen walking hand-in-hand at a Mumbai diner twice in a week, rumours about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dating began to circulate.

Sussanne and Saba's Instagram conversation may be seen here:

A screenshot of Sussanne Khan's Instagram story.

A screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan is said to be dating actor Arslan Goni currently. Hrithik Roshan got married to interior decorator Sussanne Khan in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Saba Azad has starred in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan, on his birthday last year, announced his new project, a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. More details about the film are awaited. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. In the same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which was released in 2019.

The actor will also star in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He shared a picture of his first look from the film on his birthday this year.