Sushmita Sen Breaksup With Boyfriend

For the past few days, rumors were doing rounds about Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl's breakup. At last, the rumor came true. On Thursday Sushmita took her Instagram handle and said that her relationship with Rohman Shawl is no more. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!

#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmitha Sen and Rohman started dating in 2018. Rohman is a model and walked with top designers and actors on the ramp. Sushmitha Sen is a single parent of two children. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmitha made her comeback with the web series Aarya on Hotstar. The series earned good response from the audience and also got nominated to the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. The second season of Aarya released this month and getting stellar reviews.