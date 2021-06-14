Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood Stars, Fans Remember Dil Bechara Actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th, 2020 and his untimely death left fans and the entire B-town in shock. Despite a short lived career, he was remembered forever. Bollywood stars and fans are posting heartfelt not remembering Sushant on his death anniversary. Here are some of the messages.

In an interview with news portal, Tahir Raj Bhasin said that, “I remember SSR being a very focused actor and also the most intelligent co-star I’ve ever worked with. He really believed that an artiste is remembered for their work, and that was the most positive aspect about him. He was so much more than the movies that he was a part of, he was an intellectual and had diverse interests, he was constantly working on self-growth. And it really showed in the fact that he was a self-made star, and such a great motivating force for us all.”

An year since the tragedy but the truth behind the sad departure of #SushantSinghRajput still eludes us-- this despite the 24x7 media trial & shrill sensationalism for months. The same media has now conveniently forgotten the matter that so consumed national consciousness! — Vikram Sampath (@vikramsampath) June 14, 2021

Lives on in our 💞hope you are at peace #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/1tOLNovvry — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) June 14, 2021

1 year has passed since #SSR #SushantSinghRajput's shocking, untimely demise last year on June 14th. Every single day, he is still being remembered; the love for him & his legacy is exponentially increasing! Hope he's in a good peaceful place now🙏 pic.twitter.com/pfd8gYWjhL — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) June 14, 2021

May justice come in his mysterious death. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/0aP9kxZgfr — Vaghela Lokesh (@LokeshVaghela) June 14, 2021

We miss u sir. today is a black day for us #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/wiXE5bAZuG — Vivekananda (@Vivekan38028636) June 14, 2021

Today is Death Anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Let us take a moment and remember his pious soul. May JUSTICE come in his mysterious death.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/camRj1H1k8 — Maj Gen (Dr) GD BAKSHI (@OfficiaIBakshi) June 14, 2021