Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood Stars, Fans Remember Dil Bechara Actor

Jun 14, 2021, 10:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th, 2020 and his untimely death left fans and the entire B-town in shock. Despite a short lived career, he was remembered forever. Bollywood stars and fans are posting heartfelt not remembering Sushant on his death anniversary. Here are some of the messages.

In an interview with news portal, Tahir Raj Bhasin said that, “I remember SSR being a very focused actor and also the most intelligent co-star I’ve ever worked with. He really believed that an artiste is remembered for their work, and that was the most positive aspect about him. He was so much more than the movies that he was a part of, he was an intellectual and had diverse interests, he was constantly working on self-growth. And it really showed in the fact that he was a self-made star, and such a great motivating force for us all.”

Advertisement
Back to Top