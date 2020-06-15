MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital where the body of Sushant Singh Rajput has been kept on Monday morning.

According to entertainment media reports, she was the rumoured girlfriend of the late actor.

Rhea will be questioned by Mumbai police in connection with the suicide of Sushant, according to a news agency.

On Sushant's birthday in January, she shared a post on Instagram, calling him, "The most beautiful supermassive black hole that is known to mankind." He was a science buff and loved astronomy, as his Instagram posts revealed.

Have a look at the post:

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday. He was 34. Police said no suicide note was found. The sudden news sent shockwaves rippling through Bollywood and elsewhere.

His last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle. The actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna, his spokesperson said.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".