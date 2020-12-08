Sushant's Dil Bechara Most Talked About Film On Twitter In 2020

Social Media Platform Twitter released the list of 2020's most tweeted films. Unsurprisingly enough, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara topped the list with 11.M retweets. Dil Bechara remained the most talked about film after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The theme of Dil Bechara Movie is serious but A.R Rahman's soul touching music. Fans took to Twitter to show their love and appreciation towards late Sushant Singh Rajput. It was his last film released on DisneyPlus Hotstar and fans paid a fitting tribute for his contribution to the film industry.

Following his television success, Sushant Singh Rajput started doing movies. His first debut in Bollywood was Kai Po Che! (2013). Sushant acted in Indian cricketer M S Dhoni biography titled M.S Dhoni The Untold Story. The movie was a huge blockbuster.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S Dhoni The Untold Story was the second film about the cricketer's biography. Sushant’s movie began the biopoic trend in Bollywood and later many other films followed suit. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June 2020.