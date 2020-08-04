MUMBAI: The case of Sushant Singh Rajput is taking new twists and turns. The 'Dil Bechara' hero's father, KK Singh said that he had alerted Mumbai Police on February 25 stating that his son's life was in danger. He further added that no action was taken even after 40 days of his death. KK Singh said that he filed an FIR in Patna.

He also urged the Bihar government to intervene and take action against Rhea Chakraborthy. KK Singh asserted that Bihar Police are unable to trace Rhea and record her statement. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey requested Rhea to join the investigation. Rumours are doing rounds that Rhea went missing but her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress is not missing and she has already recorded her statement with Mumbai police.

#WATCH: #SushantSinghRajput's father in a self-made video says, "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna." pic.twitter.com/tnn9XN1XlB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The family members of Sushant Singh Rajput also shared some of the WhatsApp messages. It was alleged that Rhea Chakraborthy had taken Sushant to a resort and isolated him from his family.

Mumbai Police said in a statement that, " KK Singh the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date. However, OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible."