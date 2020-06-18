PATNA: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes were immersed in river Ganga on Thursday. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14.

Police said that he died by suicide and was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found.

Earlier, in a post on Facebook, Sushant's story Shweta Singh Kirti said the family has reached their hometown without any hassle.

"Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free.

"Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput" she wrote.

The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

Sushant's team had shared a statement asking fans to celebrate his life and work and requesting the media for privacy for his family.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement released on behalf of his family.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Netflix's film Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

His death has come as another shock for the film fraternity, still recovering from the deaths of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Basu Chatterjee.