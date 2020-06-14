MUMBAI: With the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the news left many shocked and deeply saddened.

In the last Instagram post, the actor had shared a photograph of his mother.

Sushant had shared a black and white collage of his picture and that of his mother’s on June 3 and wrote, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

He had earlier written a few poems remembering her. One of the poems read, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…” He also wrote, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…”

His rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had dropped several red hearts in the comments section on the photo-sharing platform.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34. He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there,â€ Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region said,

His last big screen release was Rajkumar Hirani's "Chhichhore".

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta and starred in films like Kai Po Che in 2013, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriyaa.