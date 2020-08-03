MUMBAI: Mumbai Commissioner of Police said that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. "What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he said.

The police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday said no party was held at the home of actor's residence on June 13, a day before he was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

"We obtained CCTV footage of June 13 and 14 of his house but we did not get any evidence about any party being held there," he said, as quoted by a news agency.

"The statements of Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16. At that time, they neither raised any suspicion nor complained about any lapse in our probe," he said.

Mumbai police said after registering a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) in it, till now statements of 56 persons has been recorded by the city police and investigation is underway from all possible angles.

Talking to media, Singh also said no politician's name has come up during the investigation by Mumbai police.

The statements of Sushant's sisters have also been recorded, he said. Sushant was upset after he was linked with the death of his former manager Disha Salian on June 8, he said.

"The FIR by Bihar police says Rs 15 crore were siphoned off from Sushant's account. During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there," he said. There is no confirmation yet of a direct transfer to the account of Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, he added.

"All angles are being investigated, be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health," he said.