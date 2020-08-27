NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving 'poison' to his son.

Speaking to a news agency on Thursday, he demanded that the investigating agency to arrest her and her associates. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/EsVpAUlZMt — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs.

The findings were part of the investigation conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

They said Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS have been pressed in the complaint filed by the federal anti-drugs agency on an official reference received from the ED.

These sections under the NDPS pertain to punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis (20), punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances (22), punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance (27) and punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy (29), as reported by a news agency.

According to officials, NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana held two rounds of meetings and after going through the evidence available and obtaining legal opinion, he directed his officials to file a case.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering, has questioned Rhea twice earlier and has obtained “deleted WhatsApp messages” after forensic examination of her phone.