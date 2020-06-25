MUMBAI: The late Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara" will premiere on July 24 on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The film "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars". The film is based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Sanjana Sanghi will star opposite Sushant in the film. Saif Ali Khan also has a cameo role in the film.

"Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from ''Kai Po Che'' to ''Dil Bechara''," said the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.

"He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it," Chhabra added.

Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project. AR Rahman also posted about the film on his social media accounts.

Sanjana shared the news on her social media and captioned it as, "A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput's legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever (sic)."

Talking about the decision to release it digitally, Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star and Disney India, said: "We are humbled to be able to play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. In celebration of his life and his extraordinary work, ''Dil Bechara'' will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers across India."

Sushant, 34 was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Police said that he died by suicide and no note was recovered from his residence.