PATNA: A complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty, reported ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, of having abetted the deceased actor's suicide.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Police said he had died by suicide and that he was under medication for depression.

Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, filed his petition before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the same has been posted for hearing on June 24.

Kumar has accused Chakraborty of "financial and mental exploitation" of Rajput whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served.

"My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud)," Kumar's lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Chakraborty has been interrogated by Mumbai Police though not charged with any offence so far.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM's court in the north Bihar town of Muzaffarpur in connection with the suicide of the Patna-born actor.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a similar petition naming Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor as accused.

Ojha had alleged that the heavyweights had tried to stall the career of the upcoming star.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi visited the residence of Rajput's bereaved father in Patna and offered condolences to the grieving family members.