MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He is supected to have died by suicide.

Just a few days ago on June 8, his former manager 28-year-old Disha Salian had allegedly jumped off the 12th floor of a building in the Malad area of Mumbai on Monday night.

She had also worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and comedienne Bharti Singh.

A Malwani police station official told the agency, “She lived in Dadar but visited the building often as her fiance stayed here. Her parents were informed, their statements recorded. But they have not filed a complaint or named anyone in connection with the incident. Her swab sample has been collected for COVID-19 testing.”

The police have filed an accidental death report and are conducting an inquiry to find out why she took this step, Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad had said.

After talking to Disha's close friends, police said that she has been suffering from depression.

Sushant had mourned Disha’s demise and called it ‘devastating news’. On his Instagram stories, he wrote, “It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”