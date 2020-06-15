MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle. The actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna, his spokesperson said.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday. He was 34. Police said no suicide note was found.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

On Sunday afternoon, the actor's team shared a statement on behalf of his family. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," read an excerpt from the statement.