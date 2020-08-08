The case of Sushant Singh Rajput was handed over to CBI. An FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborthy by the father of 'Dil Bechara' actor stating that,"A huge amount of money has been transferred into her account and they both have joint accounts for some of the companies through which cheating has been done from her side."

A petition was filed by Rhea Chakroborty seeking to transfer an FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court on Saturday finally agreed to hear Rhea's plea seeking transfer of an FIR in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case from Patna to Mumbai. The apex court will hear on August 11.

On Friday, Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, and Shruti Modi were also questioned by ED. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected all the documents related to 'Kai Po Che!' star's death from Bihar Police.

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has accused that the Mumbai cops are not investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput in the financial angle.

Earlier, SSP Upendra Sharma told the court, “The members of the SIT have carried out an investigation in which the details of Sushant Singh Rajput have been verified in the Kotak Bank account, details of which have been mentioned in the FIR with regard to the siphoning of money by the petitioner and other accused persons."