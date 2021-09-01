Sunny Leone’s Exotic Beach Vacation Pictures

Like literally every celebrity is doing right now, even Sunny Leone has gone to the Maldives to celebrate vacation time with her family. The actress took to Instagram to share some amazing pictures and videos from her holiday.

Sunny looks ready for the beach as she can be seen wearing an aqua blue bikini and enjoying her time in the water. She shared pictures of this look and also a video where you can see her opening a bottle of champagne. "Welcome to heaven!!! No riff-raff allowed!! Except me! Time to party and celebrate life!!,” she captioned the video.

Talking about the professional front, Sunny has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film, Shero. This film has been directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Hindi and other regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She will also be seen in R Radhakrishnan’s upcoming directorial, titled ‘Patta.’