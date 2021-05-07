Sunny Leone Feeds Migrant Workers in Delhi

With the second wave of the corona, a lockdown was enforced in the national capital of Delhi. As a result, hunger in the poorer sections of society has become a major concern. Sunny Leone, on the other hand, has stepped forward to assist these migrant workers in the nation's capital.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Sunny Leone have teamed up to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi. The Uday Foundation, a non-profit organization, is also supporting the project on the field. Daal and rice, or ‘khichdi,' are served with fruit in these meals.

Talking about this Sunny issued a statement, We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity, we will come out ahead. I’m delighted to join hands with PETA India again — this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need

Sunny's generosity has been praised by the public once again, as she has participated in several service projects with her husband in the past

Also Read: Why's Katrina Following Vijay Devarkonda On Instagram

Sunny Leone is currently busy with 'Shero' and 'Rangeela. Leone is also working in 'Helen' and 'Coca-Cola' movies which are Telugu and Hindi films, respectively.