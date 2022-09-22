Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case: Nora, Jacqueline Unaware of Receiving Gifts

Nora Fatehi was introduced to Indian audiences on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and ever since there was no looking back.

Life has come full circle for Nora, who started off as a contestant on the show and was turned into a judge in the tenth season.

Having made an impact on the show, Nora went on to stir up a storm in the entertainment industry and today is one of the biggest global icons.

The video shows a newcomer Nora wowing judges with her impeccable dance skill and work ethic.Interestingly, the season in which Nora participated as a contestant was judged by none other than Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

For those unversed, Nora and Jacqueline were recently questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Police officials said that Nora and Jacqueline were both unaware of each other receiving gifts from the conman.

According to reports, Sukesh initially tried to trick Nora only, but once he wasn't successful in his attempt, he tried his hands on Jacqueline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was recently seen in the first track of the film 'Thank God' titled 'Manike'.

Nora is garnering a lot of praise from the audience for her steaming chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra.

Sung by the Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Jubin Nautiyal, 'Manike' is a recreated version of 2021's viral song 'Manika Mage Hithe'.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Courtesy: Free Press Journal