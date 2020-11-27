Suhana Khan daughter of the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, has posted a new post on Instagram with the caption “look! me in a skirt!” on Wednesday.

In the pictures, she is seen sporting a printed crop-top with a front knot with a white layered skirt. After a couple of hours, she posted another photo with her cousin Alia Chibba in her Instagram stories, where Suhana can be seen in a blue and white dress, posing next to Alia.

Earlier, Suhana called for an end to colourism in her n Instagram post, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking, or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism (sic)."