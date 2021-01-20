Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier, we would see her pictures shared by her father. But now, the star daughter, who's now a celebrity herself, has been sharing some great pictures on social media and ruling Instagram. Suhana Khan's official instagram handle is @Suhanakhan2. Her height is said to be 5.2 inches, yet she is seen slaying the look in long gowns.

She keeps setting new fashion to her contemporaries with her gorgeous outfits and her sun kissed pictures and bikini photos have already created a storm on the internet. If you are her follower, then I am sure you have googled enough about Suhana Khan. Besides being the daughter of one of the highest earning, top most stars in Bollywood, there are things that you may not know about Suhana Khan.Like every star celebrity kid, Suhana Khan too was born at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on May 22. And yes, she was the millenium child, I mean she was born in the year 2000.

Check out these 10 unknown facts about Suhana Khan and let us know how many you already knew.

Suhana school studied at the famous Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai

Like her dad, Suhana too loves sports. We hear she follows football and cricket. She is said to have even captained the U-14 team during her school days. Suhana Khan has also won several Taekwondo contests at the state level

Not only sports, Suhana loves to dance too. She was seen in Shamak Davar's Pop dance video in Summer Funk Show

Suhana is also a fan of Zayn Malik, ex-member of One Direction. She loves British pop

Although sports is her first love, Suhana Khan is keen on becoming an actor.

Suhana Khan is studying at Sussex's Ardingly College London. It is being said that Suhana will soon make her acting debut after she finishes her formal education

Whoever said star kids have low IQ should read this. Suhana Khan has great writing skills too and is a recipient of Katha National Story Writing Competition

Suhana Khan loves outings with her girl gang. She was among most popular celebrity kids

Guess who's Suhana Khan's favourite? Apparently it's Lilly Singh, the Canadian Youtuber

Suhana Khan already has over a million followers on Instagram even before her big screen debut

Here's a look at some latest pictures of Suhana Khan