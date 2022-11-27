Stop Promoting Rape Culture You Sickos, Says Urfi Javed

Actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed, who is known to create a buzz with her bold fashion looks, slammed acclaimed author and writer Chetan Bhagat for his recent comments about her.

During an event conducted by Aaj Tak, Chetan spoke about the negative effects of phone addiction and how men spend time scrolling through pictures of women on social media.

He said, "Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets."

Reacting to the same, Urfi took to her Instagram stories and called out Chetan stating, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case. Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".

"Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault,” she added.

On the work front, Urfi is currently seen in ‘Splitsvilla X4’. She shot to fame with her stint on Karan Johar's ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Prior to that, she worked in shows like ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat’ Season 2.

courtesy: FPJ