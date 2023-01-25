SRK's Pathaan's OTT Release Date Out

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was released in theatres today, that is, January 25, 2023. The film got mixed reviews from fans and critics. Pathaan also failed to live up to the audience's expectations.

Movie buffs who have watched the film in theatres are sharing their opinions on social media. It's better to watch Paathan on OTT rather than buying tickets and watching the film in theatres.

Pathaan's digital rights are owned by Prime Video. Its digital release could be early, as per the sources. The film might not take seven to eight weeks to make its way to the streaming giant. It could start streaming by the end of February.

Before raising your hopes, let's wait for an official confirmation regarding the same. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are also part of the action thriller.