SRK's Pathaan Worldwide Gross Collections at Box Office

Feb 02, 2023, 11:45 IST
pathaan movie collection - Sakshi Post

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released Pathaan is having a dream run at the box office. The film is unstoppable at the box office.

Pathaan has become the fastest film to cross the Rs 300 cr mark at the box office.

Pathaan collected Rs 8 cr plus on its eighth day at the box office. Pathaan's worldwide total gross collect Rs 634. Here's the tweet posted by film critic Taran Adarsh:

The film is directed by  Siharth Anand.  Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of Pathaan blockbuster film.
 


Read More:

Tags: 
pathaan movie collection
pathaan box office collection
pathaan collection
Pathaan
srk
Advertisement
Back to Top