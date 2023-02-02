SRK's Pathaan Worldwide Gross Collections at Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released Pathaan is having a dream run at the box office. The film is unstoppable at the box office.

Pathaan has become the fastest film to cross the Rs 300 cr mark at the box office.

Pathaan collected Rs 8 cr plus on its eighth day at the box office. Pathaan's worldwide total gross collect Rs 634. Here's the tweet posted by film critic Taran Adarsh:

‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC]

⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC

⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMnQHosQxO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023

The film is directed by Siharth Anand. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also part of Pathaan blockbuster film.

