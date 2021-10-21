SRK Fans Have Meltdown After Court Rejects Aryan Khan Bail

Oct 21, 2021, 11:06 IST
SRK Fans Have Meltdown After Court Rejects Aryan Khan Bail - Sakshi Post

Shah Rukh Khan fans had a breakdown as Aryan Khan's bail is denied; netizens remark, 'This is just unbelievably cruel' – check comments.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan Khan on October 3 and placed him in judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Many people expected him to be released on bail today.

Aryan Khan Bail: A Mumbai court today (October 2) denied Aryan Khan's bail application. Since October 8, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son has been detained in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. The announcement has sparked a lot of discussion on the internet. Many people are upset since they expected him to be released on bond today. "I thought money, power can do anything, but I was wrong," one user said. Another comment said, "This will go on and on." A tweet read, 'This is just unbelievably cruel.’ Take a peek at some of the comments in the story below:

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan on October 3 and placed him in judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Following the rejection of his bail application, his attorneys are expected to file a case with the Bombay High Court.

