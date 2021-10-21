SRK Fans Have Meltdown After Court Rejects Aryan Khan Bail

Aryan Khan Bail: A Mumbai court today (October 2) denied Aryan Khan's bail application. Since October 8, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son has been detained in Mumbai's Arthur Road prison. The announcement has sparked a lot of discussion on the internet. Many people are upset since they expected him to be released on bond today. "I thought money, power can do anything, but I was wrong," one user said. Another comment said, "This will go on and on." A tweet read, 'This is just unbelievably cruel.’ Take a peek at some of the comments in the story below:

My heart goes out for #AryanKhan. My prayers and wishes for @iamsrk and his family. This too shall pass. #AryanKhanBail — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) October 15, 2021

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan is in jail for more then 10 days.



I thought money, power can do anything but I was wrong.#AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/AByIbGg5Te — Fayyaz Ahmed فیاض احمد 🇮🇳 (@Fayyaz_Anmol123) October 20, 2021

Keep thinking that @iamsrk's b'day is in less than two weeks, and his son is still in jail. Denied bail yet again. Can't imagine what he and @gaurikhan must be going through. #AryanKhanBail — Anya Shankar (@AnyaShankar) October 20, 2021

It’s heart breaking moment when #SRK went to meet #AryanKhan in #ArthurRoadJail where thousands of hardcore criminals live. Please don’t harass @iamsrk like this, who’s family members did fight for the freedom of India. He doesn’t deserve this harassment at all.😭😡 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 21, 2021

Judges be like, thoda tuff attitude dikhate hai taki aam aadmi ko lage ke kanoon bikau nahi hai, phir Diwali ke aas paas jamanat de denge#AryanKhanBail — Good Guy (@gooljaar) October 20, 2021

Someone with a poster outside Sessions Court gate - “Release Aryan Khan”.

Visible from inside the courtroom. #AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/MP8gB9VcG1 — Neha Joshi (@Neha_Jozie) October 20, 2021

My name is Khan…#AryanKhan …and I, am NOT a drug peddler..just a political victim !!#AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/XPMqK0GIgT — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) October 20, 2021

Everything will be fine soon

take care @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/xeUSg3KQ1b — Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian) October 21, 2021

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan on October 3 and placed him in judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Following the rejection of his bail application, his attorneys are expected to file a case with the Bombay High Court.

