This Spiritual Guru Will Decide Name Of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Baby Girl

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Monday blessed with a baby girl. Virat Kohli shared the good news through his Twitter. He tweeted as, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Fans, friends and wellwishers wished the cutest couple and are sending their congratulatory messages. Kohli said that Anushka and baby are healthy.

Now, the question, 'What's going to be Virat and Anushka's daughter's name?' is doing all the rounds in the social media. Fans are sharing their names. According to the reports, spiritual guru Maharaj Anant Baba is going to decide the name of new born kid. It is said that the name of the little one is going to be 'Anvi' the first two letters from Anushka and Virat. Let us wait and see whether the couple will name their daughter as Anvi or not.

The family members of Virat and Anushka are very happy and referring Virushka's daughter as 'angel in the house'. Vikas the brother of Virat wrote, "Happiness overboard". "So happy to be a bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations, proud parents Virat and Anushka."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married in 2017 and they are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood. In August 2020, the couple revealed their pregnancy news. On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie, Zero.