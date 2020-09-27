MUMBAI: Legendary music singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, died on Friday. The celebrated singer, who was fondly called SPB, has been laid to rest at Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district.

A six-time National Award winner, SPB, who had sung over 40,000 songs, was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

In Bollywood, among his multiple hits, he lent his voice to several numbers where Salman Khan acted on. After his songs Sach Mere Yaar and O Maria in the 1985 film Saagar, starring Haasan, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, which made him climb the popularity charts, it was Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989 songs, which gave him an unprecedented fan base.

Songs such as Kabootar ja ja ja , Aate jaate hanste gaate , Aaja shaam hone aayi , Mere rang me rangne waali, Maine pyaar kiya and Dil deewana are still part of the childhood memories of children growing up in the 1990s. Saajan, starring Salman, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, saw SPB singing Bahut pyar karte hai', Dekha hai pehli baar', Tumse milne ki tamanna hai', Jiye to jiye kaise' and Pehli baar mile hai'.

Speaking of this, a recent video of SPB singing on stage after winning the Filmfare awards, while Salman Khan looking at him with a smiling face has gone viral. As he starts singing, we see Salman Khan sitting in the audience area is spotted mesmerised by his performance. In the video, one can also see Salman's father, Salim Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and along with him his two kids - Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Have a look at the video:

Salman Khan said he was heartbroken by the news of Balasubrahmanyam's death.

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir... you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020

Amongst his last outings in Hindi cinema was the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Chennai Express” in 2013.