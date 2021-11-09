Sooryavanshi OTT Release Date Confirmed

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is doing well at the box office and the film emerged out as a Diwali gift for the industry. Sooryavanshi was theatrically released worldwide on 5 November 2021. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. In the movie, Akshay plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer.

Now, the news is that very soon, we are going to have Sooryavanshi on OTT. According to the reports, the film will start streaming on Netflix in the first week of December. It is said that the Netflix has struck a fancy deal with the makers of the movie, Sooryavanshi.

After the release of the movie, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and shared a video. He wrote, "Pardon the goofy gig am overjoyed! Thank you SO much for embracing cinemas back in your lives. The super response is not just for Team #Sooryavanshi, it is a mark of faith that’ll bring joy and prosperity back to our film industry. We are nothing without you. Sheer gratitude."

On the first day of the Sooryavanshi release, the movie earned Rs 26 crore and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide now. Here is Sooryavanshi overseas day 3 collection report.

