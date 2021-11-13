Sooryavanshi First Week Collections: 200 Crores Share Worldwide

Curtains of Mumbai's theaters were raised with the release of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. This was after a long gap due to the shutdown caused by COVID19.

Sooryavanshi has managed to woo the audience to theaters in hordes. Fans are celebrating Sooryvanshi's success in front of cinema halls, which has become a common sight now. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape Of Good Films. The movie is based on a screenplay by Yunus Sajawal and the original story is penned by Shetty.

The fourth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop series, it stars Akshay Kumar as ATS chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif with a supporting cast of Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. In extended cameo appearances, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba from previous films in the franchise.

Sooryavanshi's box office collections was inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark on Friday. The film's total one-week earnings are Rs 190 crore.

Check out the day wise collection of Sooryavanshi:

Day 1: 39.50 crore

Day 2: 37.26 crore

Day 3: 39.92 crore

Day 4: 21.89 crore

Day 5: 19.13 crore

Day 6: 16.95 crore

Day 7: 15.41 crore.

The combination of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif has pulled the audience to theaters.