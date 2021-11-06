Sooryavanshi First Day Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar Movie Creates History on Day 1

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi released in theatres across the world on Diwali. The film stars Katrina Kaif. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is produced by Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta.

Sooryavanshi opened amid huge expectations. The audience reaction to the movie has been encouraging with critics too showing their thumbs up to Sooryavanshi. The film has opened to rave reviews from audience and critics alike.

Sooryavanshi has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office. Theatres are running housefull, which is encouraging for the producers who were apprehensive about releasing their movie amid the pandemic.

So, how much did the Akshay movie collect on day 1? As per trade analysts, akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is believed to have collected anywhere between 26 crores and 30 crores approximately on its first day at the box office.

As per trade pundits, Sooryavanshi is likely to be the first movie to do 200 crore business at the box office in the post pandemic season.

Sooryavanshi relased in around 66 nations with the film being screened in 1600 screens worldwide whoile in India alone, the movie was released in about 4000 screens