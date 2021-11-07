Sooryavanshi Day 2 Collection: No Stopping For Akshay Kumar Movie At Box Office

Sooryavanshi Boxoffice Collections: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's movie, Sooryavanshi released in the theatres on November 5. The movie is getting good reviews from all the corners. On the second day, the film got a collection of around ₹24.50 crore. According to the reports, Sooryavanshi is going to hit Rs. 80 crore mark in its first weekend.

Rohit Shetty is the director of the film. Along with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer and others in prominent roles. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn acted in cameos.

Here is the list of Cities day 2 gross collection:

Mumbai Day 2: 3.55 Cr / Day 1: 3.45 Cr

NCR Day 2: 2.60 Cr / Day 1: 3.25 Cr

Bengaluru Day 2: 0.70 Cr / Day 1: 0.73 Cr

Kolkata Day 2: 0.58 Cr / Day 1: 0.55 Cr

Jaipur Day 2: 0.53 Cr / Day 1: 0.75 Cr

Ahmedabad Day 2: 1.45 Cr / Day 1: 1.27 Cr

Surat Day 2: 1.15 Cr / Day 1: 1.03 Cr

Pune Day 2: 0.97 Cr / Day 1: 0.99 Cr

Hyderabad Day 2: 0.53 Cr / Day 1: 0.62 Cr

Chennai (all area) Day 2: 0.15 Cr/ Day 1: 0.16 Cr

Bhopal Day 1: 0.13 Cr / Day 2: 0.12 Cr

Lukhnow Day 2: 0.43 Cr / Day 1: 0.61 Cr

Chandigarh Day 2: 0.17 Cr / Day 1: 0.25 Cr