For his untiring public-spirited works during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

With this honour, Sonu Sood joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kidman who have received the award.

Sood received the coveted award at a virtual ceremony that was held on Monday evening, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The 'Dabangg' actor has received the award for selflessly extending a helping hand and sending lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the recognition, Sonu Sood said, “This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals.”

Famous antagonist in reel-life, and a true hero in real, Sood had earlier organised multiple bus services for migrants who were stranded at their work places due to the sudden COVID-19 induced lockdown. He had also pledged financial support to over 400 families of migrants, who died or were injured during the coronavirus lockdown.

Not just that, previously, the actor also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the heathcare workers. He also fed thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants during the holy month of Ramzan.

"It has been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets.

"I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all," Sood had earlier said in a statement.