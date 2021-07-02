Sonu Sood Announces Free CA Coaching, Here Is The Link, Full Details

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping the people in need ever since the coronavirus pandemic has struck the coutnry. He arranged transportation for many migrants stuck in various parts of India due to coronavirus induced lockdown. He gave financial support to many people.

In the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood helped people with medical oxygen, ambulances and other medicines. A few days ago, Sonu Sood announced free coaching scholarships for those aspiring to join civil services. He has launched a new initiative -SAMBHAVAM- to help IAS aspirants. He took to his Twitter and tweeted "Karni hai IAS ki tayyari...Hum lenge aapki zimmedari (want to prepare for IAS...we will take the responsibility). Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'. A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative." Here is the tweet made by Sonu Sood.

Now, in another tweet, Sonu Sood said that he is going to give financial support to those who wants to become CA. Here is the tweet made by Sonu Sood.