Sonu Nigam Manhandled At Music Concert

Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were attacked by MLA's s Son at the musical event in Mumbai's Chembur. The incident was taken place at 11 pm in Chembur when Sonu Nigam was stepping down from the stage after his performance.

MLA's son pushed Sonu Nigam down in urgency of taking selfies with the renowned film industry singer. The police has registered the case against MLA's son, and they have begun the investigation.

As of now, the purported video is being verified, and police officials are speaking to Sonu Nigam to find out about the incident.

"I fell on the steps after I was pushed. Rabbani came to save me and was pushed from behind. He could have died. I filed a complaint because people must ponder over it when they force someone for a selfie," Mr Nigam told reporters.

