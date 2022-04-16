Sonakshi Sinha's Epic Dialogue Thappad Se Darr Nahi Lagta Sahab Creates Waves Again!

Sonakshi Sinha's famous dialogue from Dabangg aka “thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab" is revived again by Netizens on social media. Recently, Oyo rooms tweeted on their handle “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai" and just within a few hours, it started making rounds and there were hundreds of netizens reacting to it, as netizens went crazy, shared their experiences and added quirkiness to the dialogue and the Desi Twitterati joined to have fun with some wittiest replies.

Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, mere boss ke ‘typing…’ se lagta hai — OYO (@oyorooms) April 12, 2022

Some dialogues delivered by actors have a special place in the hearts of fans and Sonakshi's epic dialogue is really loved by fans. “Thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab", was a line that Sonakshi said to Salman Khan and was loved by fans so much that there were enormous memes around it.

Here are few amazing tweets:-

Thappa se darr nahi lagta sahab, oyo room me lge hidden cameras se lagta hai🙂 https://t.co/M7vWFFsKi7 — 𓆣 𓆩ᵈᵉᵖʳᵉˢˢᵉᵈ ˢᵗᵒⁿᵉʳ𓆪 (@depressedS70ner) April 13, 2022

Thappad se dar nahi lgta sahab, "offline exams" se lgta hai https://t.co/LbcMPzwnz8 — heyyBrat♌ (@oyeakkiiii) April 13, 2022

thappad se darr nahi lagta sahab, kane williamson-led team ko face karne se lagta hai https://t.co/DfNKYjQQUJ — Naysayer (@vavg351) April 12, 2022