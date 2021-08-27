Sonakshi Fulfills Fan's Desire, Posts Bikini Picture on Instagram

You can always count on Sonakshi Sinha to make you laugh with her wit and humour. During her day off recently, the Bollywood diva opted to interact with her followers. She began a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and attempted to answer her fans' questions in her own unique style.

Unlike many other Bollywood stars, Sonakshi never posts her bikini images on social media because she is not comfortable wearing bikinis or doing personal scenes in films, as we all know. One curious fan, couldn't stop himself and asked Sonakshi to share a pic of her in a bikini during the Q&A session, And her response will have you rolling on the floor with laughter in no time at all.

Check out...

To satisfy his desire, Sonakshi posted a snapshot in a bikini. Another fan asked her what to eat to reduce weight, to which she humorously answered, "Hawa khaiye ap! (Eat air)"

Sonakshi was also asked to marry by a fan. In response, she said: "Currently not accepting marriage proposals on Instagram." Since she appeared to be very attractive to him, another user asked about her location and activities. "What have you been doing off late? " Asked by a fan, "You're looking absolutely gorgeous." "Shooting nights. Body clock is European time. Waha ki hawa lag gayi," she replied.