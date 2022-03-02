SIT Finds No Evidence To Prove Aryan Khan's Link To International Drugs Conspiracy

After months of investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau has reportedly found no evidence to prove that Aryan Khan was a part of international drugs trafficking syndicate. SIT also revealed that many irregularities in the raid have come into picture. SIT officials also found that Aryan Khan was not in the possession of any drugs and as a result, there is no need to surrender his phone.

It is all known knowledge that Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid was conducted on a cruise. Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 17 others were also arrested in the drug related case. Aryan Khan was granted bail after spending 20 days in jail. After granting bail, Aryan Khan was asked to mark his attendance every Friday at the NCB office. The newly formed special investigation team of the NCB has taken over the Aryan Khan's case and now announced that there is no evidence to prove Aryan Khan's connection with international drugs trafficking syndicate.

After this news has come out

