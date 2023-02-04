Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer city is buzzing with activity. Reason, the next hot couple of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in the city on February 6.

The wedding is set to take place at Suryagarh Hotel. Both the bride-to-be (Kiara) and groom-to-be (Sidharth) were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport earlier today.

Sidharth was spotted wearing a black track suit and a cap while exiting the Jaisalmer airport.

#WATCH | Actor Sidharth Malhotra arrives in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, as he is set to wed Kiara Advani on February 6 pic.twitter.com/RkDdUnALxY — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Earlier, Kiara was seen surrounded by paparazzi clicking her pictures at the airport.

#WATCH | Accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actress #KiaraAdvani arrived in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan today. Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on February 6. pic.twitter.com/XZFBpFU26b — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

As the wedding festivities are set to begin on Sunday, almost all the wedding planners and baraatis have landed in the city. The celebrity Mehandi artist Veena Nagda hinted on her Insta story that she was going to #Rajasthan for a big fat Indian #wedding.

Notably, both Sidharth and Kiara kept their relationship under wraps despite the rumours of them being together widely reported in media and tabloids. The actor couple is believed to have started dating on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah.

Also Read: Akhil Akkineni's Agent Release Date Out

