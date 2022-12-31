Sid Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Date, Venue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adavni have been dating secretly for a long time now. Here is a good news for Sidharth and Kiara Advani fans. It is being said that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adavni, who’re all set to tie the knot in February.

According to our soruces Sidharth and Kiara the wedding is confirmed for the first week of February.

The source revealed, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th." The wedding to take place at a luxe Jaisalmer hotel

