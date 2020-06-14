MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The news came as a shock to his fans as well as his friends in the film industry. Several actors, filmmakers, and politicians expressed their sorrow on social media over his untimely demise.

Have a look at their reactions:

Sanjay Dutt tweeted his condolence saying, "At a loss of words...So Shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family.

Shocked beyond words... Numbed beyond expression! This tragic news is extremely difficult to digest... Your journey had just begun & far from complete... With a weeping & heavy heart, I bid you farewell... Your smile will be eternal. Rest in Peace.🙏 #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/E7aQTEHMb6 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2020 Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Depression doesn't have a face. Please be kind to everyone. You never know what someone is going through. The mental preasure around and within us is escalating and it needs our attention.

Rest in Peace🙏#SushanthSinghRajput #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/6MC55Riym6 — Priyanka Karki (@PriyankaKarky) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020