'Shocked': Celebrities React On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Jun 14, 2020, 15:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The news came as a shock to his fans as well as his friends in the film industry. Several actors, filmmakers, and politicians expressed their sorrow on social media over his untimely demise.

Have a look at their reactions:

Sanjay Dutt tweeted his condolence saying, "At a loss of words...So Shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family.

