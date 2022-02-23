Shibani Dandekar Gets New Instagram Profile Name

The wedding of Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took place last week in an intimate ceremony in Khandala. They also got their marriage officially registered earlier this week. For the wedding, Farhan donned a black tuxedo with matching bow while Shibani wore an off-shoulder red gown with a veil of the same colour. The wedding was attended by the close friends and family members of Shibani and Farhan.

Now, the news is that Shibani Dandekar has changed her name on Instagram profile. The name on her Instagram Profile reads Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar.

A couple of hours ago, Shibani Dandekar shared the wedding pics. Here are the photos, just give a look at them.

In 2018, Farhan and Shibani posed as a couple when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. After that they spoke about their love for each other and also shared photos of them with each other on Instagram. In 2021, Shibani got a tattoo of Farhan’s name on her neck on her birthday.