Shershaah Trailer Clocks 36 Million Views

Striking a mammoth 36 Mn views on YouTube, Amazon Original film, Shershaah has been the talk of the town since Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani launched the film’s trailer on the Kargil Vijay Diwas in the beautiful valley of Kargil. Donning Captain Vikram Batra’s hat, Siddharth has already left us calling out “Ye Dil Maange More” after watching the riveting trailer. On the other side, audiences are excited to see Kiara Advani essaying the character of Dimple Cheema and stepping into the shoes of a headstrong, independent, modern woman who is regarded as the pillar of support for the brave martyr, Vikram Batra.

Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of Shershaah in a special event organized at Kargil on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The event witnessed presence from the lead actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, along with Director Vishnu Varadhan, Producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shabbir Boxwala and Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video. Also present were special guests of honour, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and General Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding-In Chief, Northern Command, who joined in paying tribute to all our brave soldiers for their invaluable contribution towards the safety and pride of our country.

If you haven’t watched the trailer, catch it here- Link

Shershaah premiers on Amazon Prime Video starting 12th August 2021 across 240 countries and territories