Shershaah Piracy May Hit OTT Viewership

Shershaah is a biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan and written by Sandeep Shrivastava, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi of Kaash Entertainment jointly serving as producers. The movie traces the life journey of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Indian Army captain Vikram Batra. Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra in a double role, as Captain Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal Batra, while Kiara Advani plays the role of Vikram's girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film premiered on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie has opened to positive reviews and the makers can't stop gushing. However, the latest we hear is that pirated copies of Shershaah have been making the rounds on social media and torrent sites. The makers are worried about Shershaah's leak since it may affect the viewership on the OTT platform. The Hindi film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has fallen victim to piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz, among others. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is a co-producer of the film.

