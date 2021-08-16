Shershaah IMDB Rating Higher Than Bhuj The Pride of India

Of late, movies about the country and wars are attracting the cinephiles a lot. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's latest release, Shershaah is grabbing a lot of attention from the audience. Sidharth Malhotra has nailed the character of Captain Vikram Batra and won rave reviews for his performance. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah premiered on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Critics and audiences have praised the actors' performances (particularly Malhotra's), narrative, directing, action choreography, and cinematography upon release. IMDb has given it 8.8 rating out of 10. According to the audience, the dialogues have been written in a manner where a viewer would flow into it as a spectator watching two real-life people converse.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India was also released on 13 August 2021 on Disney+Hotstar. Bhuj is also a period war film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Set in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film revolves around the life of an IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in charge of the Bhuj airport, who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village of Madhapar.

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Karnik, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon. The audience expectations were higher for Ajay Devgn's Bhuj than for Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah. But Bhuj has upset the audience and IMDb has rated the movie 5.5 out of 10. The viewers say that Sonakshi's overacting in the film is another reason for the film ending up as flop.