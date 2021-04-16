Sharmila Tagore Hasn't Met Kareena, Her Second Son

Bollywood heroine, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second son in February this year. Now, the news is that Sharmila Tagor, the mother-in-law of Kareena hasn't met Saif Ali Khan and their second son.

We all know that Kareena and Saif have been staying in Mumbai with their kids while Sharmila Tagore has been residing in Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Recently, in a video message for a session of Ladies Study Group, Kareena Kapoor revealed that they are eagerly waiting to spend some quality time together with Sharmila Tagore. She said that, "I think the fact that this whole year has gone by when we have actually not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition in the family. We are waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time together with you."

Bebo further added that, "I'm lucky enough to actually know deeper that she's warm, she's loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children, but also for her grandchildren, also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, made me feel part of this family."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor participated in a shot for a TV Show 'Star Vs Food' after giving birth to her second child. She was last seen in the movie, Angrezi Medium, which released in 2020. Now she will be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and also has Karan Johar's Takht in line.