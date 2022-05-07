Shahrukh Khan-Deepika Pathan OTT Rights Sold For 200 Crores, Deets Inside

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after a long gap of four years in Siddharth Aanand's Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan took signed this film after much consideration as his previous outing of Anand L Rai, Zero bombed at the box office.

As Shah Rukh Khan is making a grand comeback with Pathan, expectations are riding high on the project. Pathaan will hit the big screens next year during Republic Day weekend.

Pics from the sets of Pathan had gone viral showing SRK smoking and Deepika Padukone having a drink in a foriegn locale. The pics had created much buzz on social media. Now, we hear that the makers of the movie received a couple of fancy OTT deals. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan digital streaming rights have been acquired by amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount Rs 200 cr.

Pathan stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead in the film along with John Abraham, who will appear as a baddie. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will also make a special appearance in Pathan.

Pathan theatrical release will happen in the Republic Day weekend, on 25 January 2023.

