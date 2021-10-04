Shah Rukh Khan Son Aryan Khan Age, Photos, Education, and Drugs Case

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, requires no introduction. Although he has yet to make his big Bollywood debut, he has a massive social media following. The celebrity kid, unlike his superstar father and aspiring actress sister Suhana Khan, avoids the limelight.

Even though Aryan has been the subject of constant media attention, his personality and profession remain a mystery. For a change, let's look at some aspects of Aryan that we don't frequently hear about and also photos.

Age

Aryan Khan was born in New Delhi, India, on November 13, 1997. As of 2021, he is 23 years old. He is the elder son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and film producer and interior designer mother Gauri Khan. He has a young sister named Suhana Khan and a young brother named AbRam. Aryan has embraced both religions as a result of growing up with a Muslim father and a Hindu mother.

Education

Aryan Khan, like many other famous star kids, studied abroad. He is said to have attended Sevenoaks School in London and then went on to the University of Southern California.

From a young age, Aryan Khan has been a fitness and sports enthusiast. He has a black belt in Taekwondo and is trained in martial arts. In 2010, Aryan won the Maharashtra Taekwondo competition with a gold medal.

Career

To all those who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Aryan Khan on the big screen, did you know that the star son made his film debut as a child actor? Yes, you read that right.

In Karan Johar's film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...", the Khan son played a child actor. In the film's opening song, Aryan played the role of junior Shah Rukh Khan. In the film "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," he played a soccer player who scored the game's winning goal. However, after the final edit, the scene was reportedly cut from the film because it didn't seem to be very convincing.

Aryan Khan has an incredible voice, in addition to his dapper appearance and strong athletic fondness. In 2004, he dubbed the dialogues for the character Tez in the film "Hum Lajawab Hain" and won an award for best dubbing child artist.

He recently lent his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi remake of Disney's "The Lion King." Shah Rukh Khan also rendered his voice for Mufasa in the movie.

Despite all the rumours regarding his Bollywood debut, Aryan Khan may not be on the big screen anytime soon. This is because his cinematic interests are mostly focused on filmmaking and direction, rather than performing. Aryan is allegedly studying filmmaking and writing at the University of Southern California to prepare for a career behind the camera.

Drugs Case

Aryan Khan and seven others were detained on Sunday when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai the night before. Aryan Khan was also spotted in a social media viral video that was allegedly recorded following the raids.

According to the NCB, the high-profile operation recovered 13 grammes of cocaine, 21 grammes of charas, 22 tablets of MDMA, and 5 grammes of MD in total. Purchase, possession, and use of prohibited drugs are among the allegations levelled against Aryan Khan, according to the report. In the evening, he appeared in court, where the agency was given custody of those arrested until Monday.

Satish Maneshinde, Aryan Khan's lawyer, has asked for bail, claiming that his client was arrested solely based on chat conversations. The identities of the seven people held for interrogation on the ship - Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra, and Arbaaz Merchant - were previously provided by the NCB.