Shah Rukh Khan Remuneration's For Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. SRK's recently released Pathaan is creating a storm at the box office. Bollywood celebs and fans are gushing about the film. Pathaan's shows have been added in many areas.

That's not all, Vijay's Varisu and other movies are getting replaced by Pathaan.

The film collected a whopping amount Rs 50 cr just in two days at the box office,

Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone are the main cast of the film. When you cast big names in any movie and the film does well in theatres, actors also charge a fancy fee for their commitment to the film.

SRK charged Rs 100 cr, followed by Deepika Padukone charging Rs 15 cr and John Abraham getting paid Rs 20 cr to be part of Pathaan.

It is directed by Siddharth Anand.